Ranveer Allahbadia hints at Samay Raina’s comeback, reveals their bond strengthened following ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who recently resumed his podcast after a 45-day break following the India’s Got Latent controversy, on Wednesday hinted at comedian Samay Raina’s comeback.

“Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events,” wrote Raina on his Instagram story, revealing that he, Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani have grown very close in the aftermath of the controversy.

“We stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you @ashishchnchlani and @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai,” concluded Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps on social media.

Comedy show India’s Got Latent, created by Raina, provided a stage to budding stand-up comedians to showcase their talent. The show, all the episodes of which have now been deleted, streamed on YouTube.

On Wednesday, Allahbadia also spoke about letting down his family and team members. “People don’t understand how many jobs were at stake,” he said, adding that his health, career as well as finances suffered due to the India’s Got Latent row.

“Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak,” signed off Allahbadia, who recently announced the comeback of his podcast, The Ranveer Show.

The controversial India’s Got Latent episode, featuring Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija, Singh and Chanchlani, led to multiple FIRs and complaints against all the judges.

Allahbadia later apologised, and Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case on February 12. Earlier this month, she claimed that she had received rape and death threats online for comments she made during the show. The 23-year-old content creator recently returned to YouTube following a two-month break from the platform.