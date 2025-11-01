MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ranbir Kapoor to relaunch RK Studios with his directorial debut: Report

On his birthday in September, Ranbir said that he wishes to turn director soon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.11.25, 04:49 PM
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor File picture

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to relaunch RK Studios, which was established by his grandfather Raj Kapoor, according to media reports.

The initiative is being taken to preserve the Kapoor family legacy. Ranbir will reportedly take the director’s role for the first time and will work alongside celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ayan Mukerji.

The actor will build a strong creative line-up before setting up a new space for RK Films in Mumbai, Mid-day reported. The studio in Chembur was acquired by Godrej Properties in May 2019.

“They’re not rushing to construct a studio just yet. Right now, the priority is to re-establish the brand. Eventually, they will create a space which can have the production house’s office and a screening theatre,” the report stated.

On his birthday in September, Ranbir said that he wishes to turn director soon. RK Studios is set to produce three projects by the actor, including his debut directorial venture.

Ranbir is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana adaptation, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

