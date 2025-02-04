Netflix promises a closer look at Bollywood's Kapoor family with ‘Dining With The Kapoors’

Netflix’s unscripted variety show Dining With The Kapoors, a poster for which was dropped on Monday, is set to offer a glimpse into the dynamics of Bollywood’s Kapoor family, which has given the Indian film industry four generations of stars — starting from Prithivraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, two Kapoor sisters who made it big in the industry with their acting prowess and stardom, join cousin Ranbir on the show. The trio celebrate their rich legacy in food, family, and films.

Also featuring Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor, the upcoming show will be directed by Smriti Mundhra.

“A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families. Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the first-look poster of the show featuring the Kapoors.

Written by legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Armaan Jain, the show will blend the family’s personal memories with their love for food and strong connection to cinema.

While talking about the show, Armaan Jain said in a statement, “This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It’s a dream I've carried with me since childhood, a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It's my first time conceptualising, producing, and showrunning, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first instalment of this mythological epic is slated to hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part following the next Diwali.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024), which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.