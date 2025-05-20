Rana Daggubati’s ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 to drop on Netflix next month

Season 2 of the popular Netflix series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 13, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

A new poster Netflix shared features Rana at the center, holding a wooden bat with a fierce expression on his face. He is surrounded by Arjun, Venkatesh, Surveen Chawla, and Kriti Kharbanda. The fiery backdrop suggests intense drama and conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, Rana Naidu, helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, is a Hindi-language action crime drama series. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

The story follows Rana Naidu, a “fixer of the stars,” who makes a living by solving problems for his famous clients. Despite his professional success, his home life is in turmoil. The situation worsens when his estranged father, Naga Naidu, is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Naga seeks to mend his broken relationship with Rana and his other sons while plotting revenge.

The first season of Rana Naidu also starred Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles. It premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

Rana Daggubati recently hosted Prime Video’s talk show The Rana Daggubati Show.

Surveen Chawla will be next seen in the fourth season of legal-drama series Criminal Justice alongside Pankaj Tripathi, set to stream on JioHostar from May 22.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2024 movie Crakk.

Venkatesh Daggubati was recently seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam.