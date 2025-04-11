Rami Malek says Tom Cruise gave him an advice for ‘The Amateur’: ‘You’re going to need weapons training’

A behind-the-scenes story involving Tom Cruise and The Amateur actor Rami Malek is stealing the spotlight.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malek shared a laugh-out-loud moment about how Cruise, known for his daredevil stunts and action prowess, reacted when he heard Malek was starring in a spy thriller.

“He found out I was doing an action film and immediately said, ‘Well, you’re going to need weapons training’,” Malek recalled. “I told him, ‘It’s called The Amateur — he doesn’t do any of that.’ But Tom doubled down: ‘I promise you, you’re going to need weapons training’.”

What started as a casual exchange quickly turned serious. Malek revealed that just days later, he received an email with the subject line ‘Weapons Training’.

“I was like, ‘Done! I’m doing it’,” he laughed, crediting Cruise’s persistence with inspiring him to prepare more deeply for the physically demanding role.

“He’s the king of action movies. If Tom tells you to train, you train.” said Malek.

The Amateur, directed by James Hawes, follows CIA cryptographer Charles Heller as he embarks on a dangerous mission to avenge the death of his wife, who is killed in a terrorist attack. The film features an ensemble cast including Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Caitriona Balfe, and Holt McCallany.