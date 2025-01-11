Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ earns over Rs 50 crore on Day 1

Telugu actor Ram Charan’s latest film Game Changer had a thunderous box office opening, collecting more than Rs 50 crore on Day 1 domestically, according to latest trade reports.

Produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the Shankar-directed political action thriller earned Rs 51.25 crore on its first day in theatres, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk reported.

According to Sacnilk, the Telugu version contributed the lion’s share with Rs 42 crore nett, while the Tamil version brought in Rs 2.1 crore nett. The Hindi-dubbed version added Rs 7 crore nett to the tally, with the Kannada and Malayalam versions earning Rs 10 lakh nett and Rs 5 lakh nett, respectively.

Starring Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles, Game Changer marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. The story follows an honest IAS officer (played by Ram Charan) who takes on a corrupt political system.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s directorial venture Fateh, an action film revolving around cyber security, had a modest start, collecting Rs 2.45 crore nett on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The film stars Sonu in the lead role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule has begun to slow down at the box office. On its 37th day, the Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) managed to collect Rs 1.15 crore nett, taking the domestic collection of the actioner to Rs 1,213.15 crore nett.