Rajnikanth’s ‘Coolie’ to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 at box office this Independence Day

Rajnikanth’s much anticipated Tamil film Coolie, slated to hit theatres on August 14, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.

On Friday, production house Sun Pictures announced the release date of the Tamil action drama, unveiling a new poster of the film featuring Rajinikanth. “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th,” they wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Rajnikanth wrapped up shooting for Coolie. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj made the announcement on social media by sharing behind-the-scenes photos, offering a glimpse into the filming of the actioner.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming action sequel War 2, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, is slated to release on Independence Day weekend. However, Yash Raj Films has yet to make an official announcement.

Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to make a special appearance in the film.

The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film also features actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

On the other hand, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel, which is helmed by Ayan Mukherji, will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.