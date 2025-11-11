MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajkummar Rao wraps shooting for the biopic ‘Nikam’ co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film is based on the life of Indian special public prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, who has worked on prominent murder and terrorism cases

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.11.25, 04:39 PM
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao File Picture

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for the upcoming biopic Nikam, he said on Monday, sharing a handwritten note from the film’s direction team.

Sharing a picture of the letter on his Instagram story, Rao wrote, “Thank you so much #Nikam. This letter has my heart.”

The handwritten note heaps praise on the honesty with which Rao has played the protagonist, Indian special public prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam.

The note reads, “Raj sir ... it's honestly so hard to say wrap today. We have spent so many days living this world with you, watching you breathe life into Ujjwal Nikam with such calm, honesty and grace. It's hard to imagine this set without you now. Watching you build Ujjwal Nikam has been such a privilege.”

“More than the actor, it's you we all will miss. You make people want to do better. You make it all feel simple again. This wrap doesn't feel like an ending. It feels like that moment after a long conversation when you don't really want to leave. We will miss the coat, the courtroom, and that unwavering stillness you brought into every frame,” it concluded.

Instagram

Directed by Avinash Arun, Nikam is produced by Dinesh Vijan and it also features Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role.

The film explores Ujjwal Nikam’s role in the contentious legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.

The film marks the second collaboration between Rao and Gabbi after Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Rao was last seen in the gangster drama Maalik. The 41-year-old actor has the Netflix comedy film Toaster in the pipeline.

