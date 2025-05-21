Wamiqa Gabbi was low on confidence in early days of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ shoot: Rajkummar Rao

Wamiqa Gabbi was low on confidence during the initial days of filming Bhool Chuk Maaf, her co-star Rajkummar Rao said during a recent chat with IMDb’s ‘Ask Each Other Anything’ segment.

“Initially, for the first one or two days, I thought you were a little low on confidence. You were doing it right but because you were unsure of how it’s shaping up, that would disturb you somehow in your performance. I think you shouldn’t do that. You’re correct, you’re right. Just go with your gut,” said Rao.

Gabbi responded warmly, praising her co-actor’s empathetic nature and kindness. “Working with you was one of my best experiences. I don’t know what advice to give you. You’ve already learned all the lessons in your life and that shows like your empathetic nature, your kindness, your openness, it’s a pleasure working with you, Raj,” she said.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romcom set in Varanasi. The film narrates the story of a man caught in a time loop a day before his wedding.

The actors also spoke about the challenging shooting conditions in Varanasi’s sweltering heat. Gabbi shared a humorous anecdote: “It’s only after the shoot of Bhool Chuk Maaf that I got to know, I don’t need sunscreen for just my skin, but also for my hair.”

Rao added, “How we shot in 50 degrees in Benaras. ACs were not working. People see the trailer but they can never figure how we were almost burning so badly, in 50 degrees.”

Revealing their first reaction to the script of the film and what excited them the most, Gabbi shared, "I really enjoyed the narration and I just knew from the very first day that I am doing this film. There's something about all the characters, they all are so alive.”

Rao mentioned, “For me, it was how I would react to the same situation differently. It can't be anger throughout, it can't be irritation throughout. There has to be so many different ways that one can react, living the same day for so many days.”

Gabbi asked Rao how he consistently brings charm to comedy roles, to which he said, “Comedy is a tough genre. You can't just write anything and ask an actor to make it funny. Most of the films I've done are mostly situational comedies, where the writing plays a very important part… I've learned that from watching a lot of international actors like Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, Irrfan Sir. He's one of my most favourite actors in all genres, especially comedy.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf was originally slated for a May 9 release but was delayed due to the Indo-Pakistan tensions after Operation Sindoor. The makers had announced that the film would be released digitally on May 16, but the Bombay High Court stayed the digital release. Now, the film will hit cinemas on May 23.