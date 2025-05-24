Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ makes a modest opening at box office

Karan Sharma’s time-loop comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, opened with a collection of Rs 7.2 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to Maddock Films, the producers of the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall 19.36 per cent occupancy on its opening day, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. While the first-day earnings are higher than Rao’s previous film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which collected Rs 5.5 crore nett on Day 1, the numbers remain significantly lower than the actor’s 2024 hit Stree 2, which opened at Rs 51.8 crore nett.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a man who finds himself reliving the day before his wedding after being caught in a time loop. The film had faced uncertainty around its release in the weeks leading up to May 23. Maddock Films, the production banner behind the project, had announced a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video for May 16, citing heightened security measures across the country following Operation Sindoor. The initial theatrical release date was May 9.

Multiplex chain PVR INOX challenged the move in court, leading to a legal dispute with Maddock Films. Following discussions with Amazon MGM Studios, an agreement was reached between all parties, and the film was eventually released in theatres on May 23.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning wrapped its first week in theatres with a collection of Rs 58.4 crore nett in India. Final Destination: Bloodlines, which began its second week in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 2 crore nett on Friday, taking its total India collection to Rs 34.85 crore nett.