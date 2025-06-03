Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ earns over Rs 60 crore in 11 days

Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has earned over Rs 60 crore nett in India in 11 days since its May 23 release, as per the latest trade reports.

The film has so far earned Rs 62.82 core nett in India, according to production banner Maddock Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic comedy follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned Rs 91.70 crore nett in India so far.

Released in Indian theatres on May 17, a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is Cruise’s eighth and final outing as spy Ethan Hunt.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, Final Destination: Bloodlines had crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India, according to a report by Sacnilk. The film’s total earnings stood at Rs 55.40 crore nett in India.

Backed by Warner Bros., Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger. The film was released in India on May 16.