It’s Rajkummar Rao’s gangster vs Prosenjit Chatterjee’s top cop in ‘Maalik’; trailer out

Rajkummar Rao’s dreaded gangster faces off against Prosenjit Chatterjee’s gritty cop in Maalik trailer, dropped by Tips Films on Tuesday.

The two-minute-45-second-long trailer highlights how Rao’s protagonist rose from modest beginnings to the peak of power. The film is set in Allahabad of 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Rao hacking, stabbing, shooting and setting enemies ablaze in his first gangster role. The trailer also features Manushi Chhillar as Rao’s wife.

Rao and Chatterjee engage in a cat-and-mouse chase as the former contends for a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance in a dance number.

After his roles in last year’s Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Maalik marks a significant shift in Rajkummar’s cinematic journey.

Pulkit, who helmed Dedh Bigha Zameen starring Pratik Gandhi and Bhakshak featuring Bhumi Pednekar in 2024, takes the director's chair for the upcoming crime drama, first announced on Rao’s 40th birthday in August last year.

Set to hit screens on July 11, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya serve as the music composers for the upcoming film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.