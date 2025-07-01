MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 01 July 2025

It’s Rajkummar Rao’s gangster vs Prosenjit Chatterjee’s top cop in ‘Maalik’; trailer out

Set to hit screens in July, the Pulkit directorial also stars Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.07.25, 06:37 PM
A still from ‘Maalik’ trailer

A still from ‘Maalik’ trailer IMDb

Rajkummar Rao’s dreaded gangster faces off against Prosenjit Chatterjee’s gritty cop in Maalik trailer, dropped by Tips Films on Tuesday.

The two-minute-45-second-long trailer highlights how Rao’s protagonist rose from modest beginnings to the peak of power. The film is set in Allahabad of 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Rao hacking, stabbing, shooting and setting enemies ablaze in his first gangster role. The trailer also features Manushi Chhillar as Rao’s wife.

Rao and Chatterjee engage in a cat-and-mouse chase as the former contends for a seat in the Vidhan Sabha. Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance in a dance number.

After his roles in last year’s Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Maalik marks a significant shift in Rajkummar’s cinematic journey.

Pulkit, who helmed Dedh Bigha Zameen starring Pratik Gandhi and Bhakshak featuring Bhumi Pednekar in 2024, takes the director's chair for the upcoming crime drama, first announced on Rao’s 40th birthday in August last year.

Set to hit screens on July 11, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya serve as the music composers for the upcoming film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.

RELATED TOPICS

Maalik Rajkummar Rao Prosenjit Chatterjee Manushi Chhillar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong regrets RSS ban rollback, will reimpose it if voted back to power, says Priyank Kharge

Alleging that the RSS wants to 'alter' the Indian Constitution, Kharge said that these are the same people who 'staged a protest when the Constituent Assembly debates were going on and burned the constitution'
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Modi govt's GST is not a tax reform it's a brutal tool of economic injustice, corporate cronyism

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT