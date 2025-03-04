Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ to re-release in theatres

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda’s 2017 romance drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is set to re-release in Indian theatres on March 7, the actor announced on social media on Tuesday.

“Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana re-releases on 7th March,” wrote Rajkummar on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha and written by Kamal Pandey, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana follows Satyendra and Aarti, whose love story begins with an arranged marriage proposal. However, their destiny takes them in different directions.

The music for the film was composed by Anand Raj Anand, Pritam and Arko, while all the lyrics were written by Kumaar.

Produced by Vinod and Manju Bachchan under Soundrya Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film also stars K. K. Raina, Alka Amin, Vipin Sharma, Govind Namdev, Navni Parihar, Nayani Dixit and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was released theatrically on November 10, 2017.

While Rajkummar is gearing up for the upcoming gangster drama film Maalik, Kriti has Abir Sengupta’s Risky Romeo in the pipeline. Rajkummar will also star in Karan Sharma’s romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf and the Netflix movie Toaster.