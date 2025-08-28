Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ continue to struggle at domestic box office

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 continued to struggle at the domestic box office at the end of Day 14 in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Coolie had minted Rs 229.65 crore nett in the first week, followed by a collection of Rs 27.7 crore nett in the second weekend. On Monday, the film added Rs 3.25 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, the action drama raked in Rs 3.65 crore nett, followed by Rs 5.56 crore nett on its second Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total domestic earnings of the Rajinikanth-starrer stand at Rs 269.81 crore nett in India at the end of 14 days.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr earned Rs 2.55 crore nett on its second Wednesday, a drop from Tuesday’s Rs 2.75 crore nett, but an improvement over Rs 2.15 crore nett earned on Monday. The film had raked in Rs 204.25 crore nett in Week 1, followed by Rs 18.1 crore nett in the second weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film’s India total now stands at Rs 229.82 crore nett.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has collected Rs 237.10 crore nett domestically at the end of its 33rd day in theatres.