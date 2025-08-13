Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ trumps Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ in advance booking

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned twice as much as Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 in advance booking, with one day to go before their August 14 face-off, trade figures show.

In India, Coolie has grossed Rs 27.01 crore in advance booking. It collected Rs 22.8 crore gross from the Tamil version. The dubbed Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions have added Rs 3.3 crore gross, Rs 76 lakh gross, and Rs 5.8 lakh gross, respectively.

With block bookings, the Rajinikanth-starrer’s domestic advance booking so far is Rs 35.58 crore gross.

Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller War 2, also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, lags behind in comparison. The film has collected Rs 9.8 crore gross in advance sales, which includes Rs 6.3 crore gross from Hindi (including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cine and ICE versions). The Telugu and Tamil versions have contributed Rs 3.5 crore gross and Rs 9.4 lakh gross, respectively.

With block bookings, the total collection stands at Rs 18.09 crore gross.

Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.