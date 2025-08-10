Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ races ahead of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ in advance booking

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has left Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 far behind in advance sales, four days before their August 15 face-off, trade figures show.

In India, Coolie has grossed Rs 10.7 crore in advance bookings. It collected Rs 10 crore gross from the Tamil version. The dubbed Hindi, Telugu and Kannada versions have added Rs 4 lakh gross, Rs 1.5 lakh gross and Rs 40,000 gross, respectively.

With block bookings, the Rajinikanth-starrer’s domestic advance booking so far is Rs 16.15 crore gross.

War 2’s report card looks modest in comparison. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected Rs 30.28 lakh in advance sales, which includes Rs 28 lakh gross from Hindi, Rs 1.3 lakh gross from Tamil, Rs 70,000 from Telugu gross, and Rs 60,000 gross from IMAX 2D Hindi.

With block bookings, the total collection stands at Rs 1.22 crore gross.

Advance bookings for War 2 began on Sunday while Coolie kicked off pre-sales on Friday.

Rajinikanth will play a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.