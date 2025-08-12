Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ earns 5 times as much as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ in pre-sales

Rajinikanth’s gangster actioner Coolie has earned nearly five times as much as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 in pre-sales, as per trade reports out on Tuesday.

While Coolie has raked in Rs 20.36 crore gross domestically since online booking opened on August 8, War 2 has earned Rs 4.71 crore gross in India since August 10, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

If blocked seats are taken into consideration, Coolie’s total collection stands at Rs 26.91 crore gross in India. War 2, on the other hand, has earned Rs 9.10 crore gross domestically with blocked seats.

Coolie also stars Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of Coolie, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the upcoming film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel.

The upcoming action thriller stars Jr NTR as the antagonist. The film also stars Kiara Advani as an army officer and Kabir’s romantic interest. War 2 is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).