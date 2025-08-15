Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ beats Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ at domestic box office on Day 1

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, trumped Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 at the domestic box office on the opening day, trade figures show.

Coolie began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The movie performed well in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed Rs 29 crore gross, followed by Rs 17 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region, Rs 14 crore gross in Karnataka and Rs 10 crore gross in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also released in Hindi, Coolie managed a Day 1 collection of Rs 7 crore gross in North India, despite a limited number of screenings.

War 2’s report card looks modest in comparison. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected Rs 52.5 crore nett in all languages on Day 1, which includes Rs 29 crore nett from Hindi, Rs 23.25 crore nett from Telugu, and Rs 0.25 crore nett in Tamil.

Rajinikanth plays a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.