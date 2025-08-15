MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 15 August 2025

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ beats Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ at domestic box office on Day 1

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed gangster actioner raked in Rs 65 crore nett in India while Ayan Mukerji’s spy thriller earned Rs 52 crore nett

Published 15.08.25, 08:23 AM
Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth; Hrithik Roshan File Picture

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, trumped Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 at the domestic box office on the opening day, trade figures show.

Coolie began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The movie performed well in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed Rs 29 crore gross, followed by Rs 17 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region, Rs 14 crore gross in Karnataka and Rs 10 crore gross in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also released in Hindi, Coolie managed a Day 1 collection of Rs 7 crore gross in North India, despite a limited number of screenings.

War 2’s report card looks modest in comparison. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has collected Rs 52.5 crore nett in all languages on Day 1, which includes Rs 29 crore nett from Hindi, Rs 23.25 crore nett from Telugu, and Rs 0.25 crore nett in Tamil.

Rajinikanth plays a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

RELATED TOPICS

Box Office Coolie War 2 Lokesh Kanagaraj Ayan Mukerji Hrithik Roshan Rajinikanth
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Publish searchable deletion list in 3 days with reasons’: Supreme Court lifts SIR veil 

While soft copies of the lists of deletions and their reasons must be put up on the website of every district election officer as well as Bihar’s chief electoral officer, physical copies of booth-level lists of deletions must be displayed on notice boards at panchayat and block development offices, the court said
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I believe now, he (Putin) is convinced that he's going to make a deal. We're going to find out

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT