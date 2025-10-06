MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajinikanth takes break from acting, embarks on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas

Photos of the 74-year-old actor eating a meal served on ‘pattal’ by the roadside have gone viral

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.10.25, 10:43 AM
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth X

Superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break from his acting commitments to embark on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas, accompanied by a few close friends, as per reports.

Photos of Rajinikanth eating a meal served on pattal (an eco-friendly plate made of dried leaves) by the roadside have gone viral. He sported an all-white traditional outfit.

Some other photos show him engrossed in conversation with a group of men, presumably at an ashram, while another captures him with a priest.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth visited Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh. He also meditated along the banks of the Ganga and attended the Ganga Aarti. The actor proceeded to Dwarahat on Sunday, reported Amar Ujala.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj. It features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller.

