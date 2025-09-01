Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ crosses Rs 500-crore milestone globally

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster action drama Coolie has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office on its 18th day in theatres. Released on August 14, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to the industry data-tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film, which opened with Rs 151 crore gross worldwide, stands at Rs 504 crore gross now. It has earned Rs 327 crore gross at the domestic box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coolie is now the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I (2022), which grossed Rs 500 crore globally. Only Shankar’s 2.0 (Rs 800 crore gross), Jailer (Rs 650 crore gross) and Leo (Rs 615 crore gross) have higher collection than Kanagaraj’s film.

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.