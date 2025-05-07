‘Coolie’ countdown video: Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller to hit screens in 100 days

Production banner Sun Pictures on Tuesday dropped a countdown video for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, exactly 100 days ahead of its August 14 release.

The video offers a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated action thriller. Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir feature in the film alongside Rajinikanth. Kannada actor Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of the actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also set to make a special appearance in the film.

While Shruti Haasan plays Preethi in Coolie, Sathyaraj is set to play Rajasekhar. Upendra plays Kaleesha and Soubin Shahir essays the role of Daya in the film.

Rajinikanth wrapped up shooting for Coolie earlier this year.

The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Coolie is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.