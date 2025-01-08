Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey nominated for eviction ahead of grand finale

With only over a week left for the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, contestants Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey were nominated for eviction following a team task in the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

The task involved contestants being divided into three teams to accomplish a challenging time-based activity. One member from each team was tasked with keeping track of the time while wearing headphones, while the others from opposing teams tried to distract them with a barrage of questions. The goal was simple — remain focused for 15 minutes, without being thrown off by the distractions. Any contestant losing focus resulted in their entire team being nominated for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first group to participate consisted of Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh. Although Karan Veer Mehra tried his best to distract them, the trio remained focussed on the task. However, the second team — comprising Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, and Rajat Dalal — broke the rules, leading to their nomination for the week.

According to the task guidelines, only one team member was allowed to track the time, while the other two were prohibited from doing so. Rajat and his team violated this rule, resulting in a direct nomination for the entire group.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss 18 dropped a promo for the upcoming episode revealing the intense competition between the six remaining housemates: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Karan Veer Mehra for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

The task involves a race to reach Rajat Dalal first, who in turn, holds the power to award eggs to the contestants. The housemate with the most number of eggs in the end will win the ‘Ticket to Finale’. In the 20-second-long promo, Karan Veer Mehra is seen winning the race and arriving in front of Rajat. However, he decides to write Chum Darang’s name on the egg he won.