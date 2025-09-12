Rajasthan HC stays proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in cheating case

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings in a cheating case registered against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for allegedly endorsing a ‘defective’ Hyundai car, according to legal news portal Live Law.

Both Shah Rukh and Deepika serve as brand ambassadors for the South Korean car brand and were dragged into the criminal complaint by a consumer dissatisfied with the product.

An FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

The FIR was lodged in June 2025 after the complainant appeared before the additional chief judicial magistrate, who sent the complaint under Section 175(3) BNSS for registration of FIR and investigation to the concerned police station, as per a report by Live Law.

The FIR also mentions Hyundai Motor India’s managing director Unsoo Kim, whole-time director and COO Tarun Garg, and several showroom owners.

The complainant alleged that he bought a Hyundai Alcazar Car in June 2022. However, after driving the vehicle for about three years and 67,000 kilometres, he found that the vehicle suffers from manufacturing and technical faults. The complainant claimed that he asked the company to replace the product or to refund the cost of the vehicle. However, his appeals were not responded to.

Shah Rukh, Deepika, Unsoo and Tarun argued in a petition that their implication in the case is arbitrary and malicious since the criminal complaint does not mention any cognisable offence committed by them.

The petitioners added that they have no connection with the sale of the vehicle currently in question and have no interference in the affairs of the company for repairing or manufacturing defects in the sold car, according to a court document.

According to the article published by Live Law, it was argued that if complainant has any grievance in respect of defects, he being a consumer of Hyundai India and its dealership, could have availed the remedy under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Instead, he filed a criminal complaint and implicated public figures.

The case was being heard by Justice Sudesh Bansal, who also stayed the investigation against Unsoo Kim and Tarun Garg.