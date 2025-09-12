‘Ragini MMS Returns’ actress Karishma Sharma injured after jumping off moving train in a sari

Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma has sustained injuries after jumping from a moving train, she said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and narrated the incident. “Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded, the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head,” she wrote.

“I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot (sic),” she added.

One of Karishma’s friends wished for her speedy recovery. “Get well soon, my cutie,” she wrote on Instagram.

Karishma is known for her roles in films like Ragini MMS Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ujda Chaman. Besides film and television, she is also a familiar face in reality shows. The actress has starred in Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.