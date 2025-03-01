‘Killbill Society’ to ‘Saptadingar Guptadhon’: SVF announces six-film slate

Bengali production banner SVF Entertainment announced their 2025-26 content lineup at Golper Parbon 1432, an event marking SVF’s 30th anniversary. For the upcoming year, the production house continues to focus on a mix of large-scale productions and smaller, character-driven stories. New projects will introduce emerging talent alongside established filmmakers and actors.

SVF Films’ upcoming projects include Raghu Dakat, directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. Starring Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Roopa Ganguly, this historical fantasy explores the rise of an outlaw. Raghu Dakat hits cinemas this Durga Puja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaynagar’er Hirey, a film by Chandrasish Ray featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, follows Kakababu’s search for a mythical treasure. Ray has replaced Srijit Mukherji as the director of the Kakababu franchise.

Sonada is back for a new adventure in Saptadingar Guptadhon. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the upcoming film brings back the trio of Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Ishaa Saha for a high-stakes treasure hunt.

Nirjhar Mitra makes his big screen debut as a director with Chor Police Dakat Babu. Starring Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya and Subhashree Ganguly, the story focuses on three brothers who run a hotel while engaging in theft.

Sayantan Ghosal directs Sabyasachi Chowdhury in Sadhak Bamakhyapa, based on the life of the iconic mystic.

Srijit Mukherji is back with Killbill Society, a sequel to Hemlock Societ y, featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, Arijita Mukherjee, and Anindya Chatterjee. Parambrata reprises his role as Ananda kar in this psychological narrative.

“Bengali cinema has always reflected our cultural depth and storytelling tradition. This year, with Golper Parbon 1432, we are unveiling some of our most ambitious projects,” Shrikant Mohta, co-founder of SVF Entertainment, said.

“SVF started with the goal of giving Bengali stories a platform. Over three decades, we have expanded from film production to music channels, digital streaming, and cinema digitization. Our focus remains on evolving with the industry,” Mahendra Soni, director and co-founder of SVF Entertainment, added.