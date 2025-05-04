Raghav Juyal, netizens come out in support of Babil Khan after videos of his ‘breakdown’ go viral

Actor Raghav Juyal, who recently got called out by Babil Khan in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, came out in support of the 26-year-old actor on Sunday.

Sharing an official statement released by Babil’s family and his team, Raghav wrote, “BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what.”

Babil, who is late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, deactivated his Instagram account shortly after he shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories in which he broke down into tears and accused several Bollywood stars, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Kapoor, of being ‘rude’.

In one of the videos Babil is heard saying, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better...I got to show you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you,” he said.

"What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal...There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude,” the 26-year-old actor continued.

Though Babil later deleted the videos, the clips have now gone viral on social media. Later, Babil’s mother, actress-writer Sutapa Sikdar, issued a statement clarifying that Babil was having a difficult day.

However, the other Bollywood actors, including Ananya, Shanaya, Siddhant and Arjun, who were mentioned in the videos, are yet to respond to Babil’s claims.

Besides Raghav, fans, too, expressed their support for the actor on social media. On Ananya’s latest post on Instagram, a fan commented, “What did you do to Babil Khan?” Another netizen wrote, “Babil khan supporters.”

Instagram users also flocked to Arjun’s recent post, demanding an explanation. “Whatever you did with Babil khan, please apologize. Your nepo group doesn’t let others survive in this industry,” one of them commented.

Fans have been sharing tweets on X, standing in solidarity with Babil and expressing their concern over the actor’s breakdown. “I hope some senior actors reach out to Babil Khan,” wrote one of them. “What happened to Babil Khan??? Imagine being Irrfan Khan's son and still having no power against other star kids and actors, we can only imagine what outsiders have to go through,” an X user tweeted.

“Why no one is talking about this babil khan video???? I hope he is okay,” reads another tweet.

After the videos went viral, actress Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram stories and penned a note to support Babil. “Shocked but not surprised to see Babil's breakdown video. I completely get you. And yes this place is not for the simple souls. It just isn't. Gotta protect yourself. Babil Take care. It's not worth our mental health. Be with people who feel safe,” the 40-year-old actress wrote.

Ridhi later shared a follow-up tweet on X, requesting people on social media to be kind towards the actor. “And I hope people can be KIND. Watch your comments. No one cries for views. Not someone who can do it very well for a living on camera. Mental health awareness starts right here. To be kind for something you may or may not understand. Sick of seeing how hard the world has become,” she said.

On the work front, Babil is known for his performance in the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984. He also starred in Anvita Dutt’s Qala alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Elder son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan recently starred in Amit Golani’s ZEE5 cyber thriller Logout.