Guitar icon Tom Morello to make India debut with three shows in December

Guitar icon Tom Morello is set to make his India debut with shows in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru this December, ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Tuesday.

Co-produced by Morello and BookMyShow Live, the tour will bring the legendary musician to three cities — Gurugram on December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana, Mumbai on December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds, and Bengaluru on December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

“India has always been on my map — a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years. To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special,” Morello said in a statement. “Music is about connection, revolution and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December,” the 61-year-old musician added.

Tickets for the three-city concert tour will go live on October 8 on BookMyShow.

Morello is one of the most revolutionary guitarists in the rock scene, known for being a musician who transformed his music into a tool of protest. Rising to fame with his band Rage Against the Machine, he helped define a generation with his explosive, politically-charged music. His songs, like Killing in the Name, Sleep Now in the Fire and Bulls on Parade, perfectly captured the anger and infectious energy of the rebellious youth.

After Rage, Morello teamed up with the late Chris Cornell to form Audioslave, bringing together his experimental style with a more mainstream approach that widened his musical horizons.

Fans couldn’t keep calm after the announcement was made. “All the rock gods are coming here finally,” one of them wrote in the comments section. “Book My Show we didn't expect this kinda aura from you,” another commented.

Morello is also known for being vocal as an activist for workers’ rights, educational reform and social justice. He joined protesters on the streets of Los Angeles last month amid the escalating chaos that ensued after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in California.