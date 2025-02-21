R. Madhavan bats for ‘sustainable healthy habits’ to beat obesity: 'We can prevent it'

Actor R. Madhavan on Friday advocated for sustainable healthy habits to combat obesity, a growing concern in India, urging fans to make mindful lifestyle choices for long-term well-being.

Encouraging fans to prioritise their well-being, he emphasised how small lifestyle changes, such as walking more and swapping sugary drinks with water, can lead to lasting benefits.

“Youth obesity is a growing concern, but the good news is—we can prevent it,” reads his post on Instagram.

The 54-year-old actor concluded the video by highlighting the importance of incorporating small changes into daily routine to stay healthy.

“Let’s make a supportive environment in school, work and in our communities. With our youth’s energy, we can all be inspired. Let’s move more, eat better and build a healthier future together. A healthier India starts with us. Let’s take charge of our wellbeing and embrace a fitter future,” he added.

Madhavan has been in the news for actively promoting fitness through his lifestyle. From practicing intermittent fasting to prioritising early morning walks and incorporating green vegetables in his diet, Madhavan serves as a role model, encouraging others to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The video immediately elicited reactions from fans. “Finally someone is talking about the most important issues,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Simple do-able tips.”

On the work front, Madhavan is currently filming for his upcoming Mithran R Jawahar-directed film G.D.N, a biopic on Indian inventor G.D. Naidu, remembered as the Edison of India. He was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar on ZEE5. The actor is also set to reunite with Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut for a yet-to-be-titled film.