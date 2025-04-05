R. Madhavan, Nayanthara’s Netflix film ‘Test’ misses the mark with its slow pace

Netflix film Test explores themes of passion, ambition and personal struggle against the backdrop of cricket. Add a star-studded cast to it and you get a recipe for success in a cricket-loving nation. But that is not the case with Test.

Directed by debutant S. Sashikanth, the film (originally in Tamil, also available in English and Hindi) tests your patience, and the stellar cast — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine — fails to keep you glued to the screen, despite having their moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Test, which dropped on Netflix on April 4, interweaves the lives of three characters during an international cricket test match in Chennai.

A ‘test’ of character and destiny

At its core, Test isn’t just a sports film but a complex narrative that gets a tad difficult to follow at times. Saravanan (R. Madhavan), an aspiring scientist driven by the desire to prove his worth, finds his dreams clashing with the reality of balancing personal relationships. His journey is as much about ambition as it is about sacrifice.

Love vs duty — or both?

Saravanan’s wife, Kumudha (Nayanthara), has a similar story. Her life is a constant balancing act between love, responsibility and her deep desire to become a mother. Caught between her dreams and duties, Kumudha, a dedicated teacher, faces a different kind of ‘test’.

Fall of a legend

Arjun (Siddharth), a cricketer struggling with poor form, is anxious about being dropped from the Indian team before a crucial match against Pakistan. His wish to revive his career takes a toll on his family life. He is shown as a grumpy, irritable man constantly yelling at his son. His wife, Padma (Meera Jasmine), fiercely guards their personal space, bringing emotional depth to the story.

The film, released on April 4, also stars Meera Jaismine Instagram/ Netflix

Performances — a mixed bag

Madhavan’s portrayal of an adamant scientist is strong, but it doesn’t quite match his performance in Shaitaan. Nayanthara looks graceful but doesn’t deliver anything groundbreaking. This holds true for Meera as well. Also, it’s really disheartening to see such a lackluster presentation from an actor of Siddharth’s calibre.

The chemistry between Madhavan and Nayanthara is quite sincere, reflecting the nuances of a couple dealing with conflicting interests. Arjun and Kumudha have a past that not only connects the two couples but also the problems they find themselves in.

Supporting roles by Kaali Venkat, Nassar and Vinay Varma don’t stand out.

Technical and cinematic appeal

Visually, Test captures the pulse of Chennai, exploring the hustle of the cricketing world and the quiet struggles within homes. Viraj Singh Gohil’s cinematography deftly contrasts the energy of cricket with moments of solitude.

A game worth watching?

While Test attempts to merge the excitement of cricket with deeper human stories, it doesn’t quite hit the mark. The plot feels dull and fails to tug at the heartstrings. The main drawback is its pace — it feels slow and stretched.