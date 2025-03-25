R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth face challenges as their lives intertwine in Test trailer

The seemingly different lives of R. Madhavan’s brilliant scientist, Nayanthara’s dutiful teacher and Siddharth’s passionate cricketer intertwine in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film Test, dropped on Tuesday.

“TEST trailer out now. How far will they go for their dreams? Only a TEST will tell. Watch TEST, starring @actormaddy, @nayanthara, and @worldofsiddharth, out 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the trailer on social media Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it's an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national-level cricketer (Siddharth), a genius scientist (Madhavan) and a passionate teacher (Nayanthara) on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming film.

Marking the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, founder of YNOT Studios Production, the upcoming film also stars Meera Jasmine in a pivotal role.

Produced by Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Test also marks Netflix’s first Tamil original feature film.

Actor R. Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar, streaming on ZEE5. He has Aap Jaisa Koi in the pipeline.

Nayanthara, who was recently seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, recently wrapped up shooting for the Malayalam film Dear Students.

Siddharth was also recently seen in Miss You and Indian 2.