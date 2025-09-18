R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ to re-release in theatres later this month

R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut’s 2015 romantic drama film Tanu Weds Manu Returns is set to re-release in theatres on September 26, cinema chain PVR INOX announced on Thursday.

“The most iconic love story with double the drama is making a comeback! Tanu Weds Manu Returns — only at PVR INOX with our Curated Shows. #TanuWedsManuReturns re-releasing at PVR INOX on Sept 26,” read an Instagram post by the multiplex giant.

Created by Anand L. Rai, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise consists of two films, Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

The first film in the series was a sleeper hit and introduced the love story of the spirited Tanu (Kangana) and the seemingly conventional Manu (Madhavan).

Tanu Weds Manu Returns continues the story of Tanu and her dysfunctional married life with Manu. Things take a dark turn when she has him detained in a mental asylum.

As Tanu navigates her complicated life in India, Manu finds love with Kusum (also played by Kangana), a young athlete. However, Tanu’s lingering feelings for Manu lead to a dramatic confrontation at Kusum and Manu’s wedding day, ultimately resulting in Manu and Tanu’s reconciliation and a new beginning for all characters involved.

Talking about the re-release, Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World, said, “We are delighted to partner with PVR INOX for the re-release of 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' as it marks a decade since this cultural phenomenon first captivated audiences. This film represents everything we stand for at Eros - bold storytelling, authentic characters, and cinema that sparks meaningful conversations.”

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, Madhavan and Kangana wrapped up shooting for their yet-to-be-titled film.