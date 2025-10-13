R. Madhavan, Gulshan Devaiah to headline new Netflix series ‘Legacy’

R. Madhavan and Gulshan Devaiah will headline Netflix’s Legacy, a Tamil series directed by Charukesh Sekar, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

“Watch Legacy, coming soon, only on Netflix,” wrote the streaming giant on Instagram alongside a poster of the show.

Legacy is billed as a gritty family gangster drama that spirals into a saga of succession. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Produced by Kalyan Subramanian of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, Legacy is set to hit Netflix soon.

While Madhavan recently appeared in the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, Devaiah has been earning plaudits from movie-goers for his performance in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. Madhavan has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in the pipeline.

Director Charukesh Sekar is known for Ammu (2022), Bench Talkies (2015) and Mercury (2018).

Netflix on Monday announced three more Tamil original films and series.

Stephen, a Tamil psychological thriller directed by Mithun and starring Gomathi Shankar, delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case.

#Love, a Tamil series directed by Balaji Mohan and starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, offers a refreshing take on modern romance.

Made In Korea brings a fresh cross-cultural story to Tamil cinema. Directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame, the film is about a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.