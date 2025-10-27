‘G.D.N’ teaser: R. Madhavan channels the fearless spirit of G.D. Naidu, the ‘Edison of India’

R. Madhavan’s first look as Indian inventor G.D. Naidu, remembered as the Edison of India, is revealed in the teaser of the upcoming biopic G.D.N, dropped by the actor on Sunday.

The 46-second-long video introduces R. Madhavan’s G.D. Naidu as a resolute hero who confronts cruelty and injustice with integrity and determination.

“The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve,” Madhavan captioned the post on Instagram.

Described as a story of innovation, resilience, and inspiration, the Krishnakumar Ramakumar-directed movie also features Jayaram and Sathyaraj.

Produced by Varghese Moolan, Vikay Moolan, Sarita Madhavan and Madhavan, G.D.N. is scheduled to release next year.

The film’s music is scored by Govind Vasantha.

Madhavan will be next seen in Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is scheduled to release on November 14.