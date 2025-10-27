Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij file for divorce after 14 years of marriage: Reports

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, according to media reports.

The couple have reportedly been facing issues for a few years now. They are currently living separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhanushali and Vij tied the knot in 2011. They have three children — son Rajveer and daughters Khushi and Tara.

According to reports, the couple will share custody of their children.

In 2012, Vij and Bhanushali participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 where they became the winners.

According to reports, the couple first met at a common friend's party and grew closer when they met again at a nightclub later.

While Vij last appeared in the Colors TV reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2020), Bhanushali played a cameo in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Be Happy (2025).

Earlier this year, Vij reportedly refused to comment on rumours about their separation. “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle,” she said to reporters, questioning her about her marriage.

Vij (43) and Bhanushali (40) were last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday party in August.