Quentin Tarantino steps out of retirement to act in Jamie Adams’ film ‘Only What We Carry’

Quentin Tarantino is stepping briefly out of retirement to act in British director Jamie Adams’ new film Only What We Carry, billed as an experimental drama. Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Hellmann and musician Lizzy McAlpine, who makes her acting debut, are also part of the ensemble cast.

Set in Normandy, the film follows “Julian Johns, a once-formidable instructor whose former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) returns home to face the ghosts of her past”, as per the official logline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joining them are Quentin Tarantino as John Percy, Julian’s old friend whose sudden arrival stirs long-buried truths; Charlotte Gainsbourg as Josephine Chabrol, Charlotte’s protective sister; Liam Hellmann as Vincent, a restless artist caught between love and loyalty and Lizzy McAlpine, making her film debut as Jacqueline, a young aspiring dancer whose presence forces everyone to confront the weight of what they’ve left behind,” reads the synopsis quoted by Variety.

Pegg described the experience as deeply rewarding. “Creatively speaking, working on Only What We Carry was like going back to school. It was an incredibly fulfilling and enjoyable experience in the tradition of Eric Rohmer and Mike Leigh, with a group of truly amazing people,” he said in a statement to Variety.

Adams said the project fulfilled a long-cherished artistic ambition. “It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot an Eric Rohmer-styled picture in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international ensemble cast and crew. It turns out by embracing the freedoms of independent cinema that dream has come true,” he told the US-based entertainment portal.

Only What We Carry is produced by Charles Benoin, Liam Hellmann and Jouri Smit under the Atlas Pictures and Easy of the Eye banners.