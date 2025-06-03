MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 04 June 2025

PVR INOX to screen RCB vs PBKS IPL final live at theatres across 30 cities

Tickets for the live screening of the match at PVR INOX theatres are available at a starting price of Rs 199

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.06.25, 03:41 PM
IPL 2025

Representative image File Photo

Cinema chain PVR INOX is set to screen the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) live at multiplexes across 30 Indian cities, including Kolkata, on Tuesday, with tickets starting at Rs 199.

According to a statement issued by PVR INOX, the match will be screened live at theatres in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and 21 other cities from 7.30pm.

The live screening of the IPL final would bring a stadium-like experience with high-definition visuals, Dolby surround sound, luxurious seating, and curated food and beverage combos, the organisers said.

“It all comes down to this! The TATA IPL T20 2025 blockbuster final is here – and it’s RCB vs PBKS in a clash for glory! Don’t just watch it... feel it on the big screen – where the energy hits different! Today at 7:30 PM. Get your tickets now, starting at just 199,” the film exhibitor wrote on its official Instagram handle.

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “The IPL final is more than a match – it’s a moment of collective passion for millions of Indians. As part of our vision to go beyond cinema, the IPL final screening is a testament to how entertainment is evolving.”

“The sheer passion fans have for cricket deserves a setting that amplifies every cheer, every moment. With our Alternative Content initiative, we’re creating shared experiences that go beyond watching—we’re making memories in real time, on the big screen,” Dutta added.

Tickets for the IPL final screenings at theatres are now available on the PVR INOX app and website.

