PVR INOX to organise film festival next week to mark Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday

PVR INOX has announced ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’, a film festival celebrating the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema, to mark his 60th birthday.

Running from March 14 to March 27, the festival will take place across PVR INOX theatres in India, allowing fans to revisit some of Aamir’s most celebrated performances on the big screen.

“You’ve watched him, quoted him, and been inspired by his work—now, experience his brilliance on the big screen once again! From March 14 to 27, PVR INOX presents a special film festival honoring the legend who redefined cinema, showcasing his most iconic masterpieces. Get ready for nostalgia, emotions, and pure cinematic magic—because his films aren’t just movies, they’re timeless art,” PVR INOX wrote on X.

The multiplex chain hinted at further surprises, adding, “Stay tuned for the next big reveal on March 9.”

Aamir Khan rose to stardom with Mansoor Khan’s 1988 romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Over his nearly-four-decade-long career, he has delivered numerous box office hits including Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Lagaan (2001), PK (2014) and Dangal (2016).

Lagaan marked Aamir’s debut as a producer and went on to win a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2002 Academy Awards. Aamir made his debut as director with Taare Zameen Par in 2007. His last big-screen release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).

Up next, Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.