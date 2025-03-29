PVR INOX focusing on re-release, live events, sports to draw audiences: Aamer Bijli

Multiplex chain PVR INOX is focusing on re-releases, live events, sports screenings, and film festivals in a bid to draw audiences to theatres and boost revenue, Aamer Bijli, who leads innovation, film marketing, and digital programming for the Mumbai-headquartered company, said on Saturday.

In a chat with The Telegraph Online over a video call, Aamer, the son of PVR INOX managing director Ajay Bijli, said, “Consumers now seek more than just a film screening — they want experiential cinema, combining premium large-format screens with advanced technology like IMAX, ScreenX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, live screenings of events such as IPL matches and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy have proven highly successful. “Over 700 people turned up in a single day for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy screening, despite it being available on television.”

According to Bijli, alternative programming has emerged as a crucial revenue driver, filling content gaps caused by industry disruptions such as the pandemic and Hollywood strikes. What initially started as a contingency plan has now evolved into a robust model for engaging moviegoers.

Re-releases of films such as Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar have witnessed overwhelming audience response, Bijli said.

Despite concerns about how audiences would respond to frequent re-releases, Bijli remains optimistic. “We re-release Jab We Met and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani every year, and some years they perform better than others. It’s about finding the balance between the right genre and timing,” he explained.

Beyond classic films, PVR INOX has been curating alternative content, including live events, sports screenings, and music festivals.

“We just concluded the Red Lorry Film Festival in collaboration with BookMyShow and have ongoing partnerships for Warner Bros. IMAX Film Festivals, 4DX Film Festivals, and regional language festivals,” said Bijli.

The increasing demand for immersive experiences has led to a shift in audience behaviour.

Global concerts like Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour have also drawn significant crowds, Bijli said. The chain has been in discussions with major studios for live concert screenings, with Coldplay being a potential addition to their lineup, he added.

Bijli was also optimistic about the audience’s feedback to ScreenIt, a service allowing audiences to demand specific films at their preferred showtimes. “We’re in an era of instant gratification — whether it’s same-day delivery or quick commerce. ScreenIt aims to offer the same flexibility in cinema programming,” he said, adding that PVR INOX plans to expand this initiative further in the coming months.