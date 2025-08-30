MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Allu Arjun flies to Hyderabad after grandmother's death, Ram Charan cancels ‘Peddi’ shoot

The final rites are scheduled for this afternoon in Kokapet

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.08.25, 01:24 PM
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan IMDb, Instagram

Actor Allu Arjun’s grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah, died at the age of 94 on Saturday, as per reports.

Following her passing, her grandsons, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, halted the shoot of their respective films to attend the last rites in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun, who was shooting in Mumbai for Atlee’s upcoming film, flew to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Ram Charan called off Peddi shoot in Mysore to return home and support his family, reported news portal 123 Telugu.

Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu, currently attending a public meeting in Vizag, are expected to travel to Hyderabad on Sunday to offer their condolences.

Mother of renowned film producer Allu Aravind, Kanakaratnam breathed her last in Hyderabad.

Tributes and condolences poured in on social media soon after the news broke.

“RIP #Allukanakaratnamma 🙏🏻💔 May her soul rest in eternal peace & her family find strength during this difficult time,” tweeted a fan.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his grief and extended his condolences.

The final rites will be held this afternoon in Kokapet.

