Purported video of Kim Sae-ron with Kim Soo-hyun goes viral amid underage dating scandal

A purported video showing K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron spending time with each other at what appears to be the living room of a house has gone viral on social media amid the raging controversy surrounding Sae-ron’s February 16 death by suicide and subsequent developments in the case.

Dropped by South Korean YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the short video shows Kim Sae-ron chatting with a man, who, according to the YouTube channel, is actor Kim Soo-hyun.

As translated by a social media user on X, in the video the late actress asks, “Are you filming me?”.

After releasing the clip, Garosero Research Institute asked Kim Soo-hyun to acknowledge the allegations and issue an apology to Kim Sae-ron’s family or else they would release more videos that supposedly show Kim Soo-hyun’s face.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.

Previously, the Garosero Research Institute, a South Korean YouTube channel, dropped a video where Sae-ron’s aunt claimed that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron for five years and they broke up after the actress’s drink-driving incident in 2022.

Later, the channel also dropped a video alleging that the actress’s debt dispute with her previous agency, Gold Medalist, which also manages actor Kim Soo-hyun, may have been the reason behind her untimely passing.

Recently, the actress’s family accused Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor. However, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the allegations, stating that the couple began dating only after Sae-ron had become an adult.