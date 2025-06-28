Purported poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ goes viral after fans spot it at LA theatre

Fans have spotted a purported poster of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming historical drama The Odyssey at an AMC theatre in Los Angeles ahead of its official release.

The poster, now viral on social media, shows the top of what appears to be a sculpture, with sparks floating in the dark space above the object.

The tag line of the poster reads, “Defy the Gods.”

One Reddit user compared the minimalist art of the poster with Nolan’s Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer. “I like the minimalism, but it looks too Oppenheimer-ish in my opinion, even the font.”

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which chronicles Odysseus’ extensive journey home following the Trojan War. The work, composed over two millennia ago, remains one of the foundational texts of Western literature. This adaptation will be the first rendition of Homer’s work to be presented on IMAX screens.

An X user wrote, “This is how you do a teaser poster. The tag line. The floating embers. The statue. It’s so simple & minimalist & yet instantly iconic. We are going to get another generational film from Christopher Nolan.”

Earlier, the makers dropped the first look of Matt Damon, who is set to play Greek king Odysseus in the film.

The first-look poster of the film is expected to drop next week during the screenings of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.