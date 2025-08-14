‘Big Mistakes’: New Netflix series created by ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor Dan Levy goes on floors

Emmy winner Dan Levy’s upcoming family crime comedy series Big Mistakes has begun production in New Jersey, Netflix announced on Thursday.

The streamer also dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

Joining the previously announced trio of Levy, Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf are Jack Innanen (Adults), Boran Kuzum (Thank You, Next) and Abby Quinn (Hell of a Summer) as series regulars.

The recurring line-up includes Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Jacob Gutierrez (Dear Edward), Joe Barbara (Just in Time), Josh Fadem (Better Call Saul) and Mark Ivanir (Emilia Pérez).

Co-created by Levy and Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes revolves around “two deeply incapable siblings (Levy, Ortega) who are blackmailed into the world of organised crime”, as per the official logline of the show. Metcalf plays their mother.

Innanen plays Max, Kuzum is Yusuf and Quinn is Natalie. Perkins turns up as Annette, Gutierrez as Tareq, Barbara as Mike, Fadem as Ashley and Ivanir as Ivan in the series.

The eight-episode series is Levy’s first under his overall TV deal with Netflix and his second original scripted outing after the runaway success of Schitt’s Creek.

Levy, who made his feature directorial debut with Good Grief for Netflix in 2023, is also the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sennott serves as co-creator and executive producer, with Anne-Marie McGintee executive producing for Not a Real Production Company.

A premiere date for the series is yet to be announced.