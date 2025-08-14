Cillian Murphy set to play a troubled head teacher in his next film ‘Steve’

Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy is set to play a teacher who struggles to discipline a batch of rogue students in the trailer of his next Netflix film Steve.

Dropped on Wednesday, the trailer revolves around the life of Cillian’s troubled head teacher at an all-boys reform school. Steve (Cillian Murphy), who fights to bring righteousness to the institute, struggles to cope with his own mental health challenges.

The trailer also focuses on a student, Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a teen with a disturbing past, who shares a complicated relationship with his teacher.

The film, which is directed by Tim Mielants, is based on Max Porter’s 2023 bestseller Shy. The novella follows a 16-year-old protagonist who goes to a boarding school for troubled boys in England in 1995.

Cillian has previously collaborated with director Mielants on Season 3 of Netflix’s crime drama series Peaky Blinders and then later on the 2024 film Small Things Like These.

“At a reform school in mid-90s England, lost boys get one last chance. STEVE, starring Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy, coming to select theatres September 19th and on Netflix October 3rd,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

Steve also stars Tracey Ullman, Simni Ajikawo and Emily Watson in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Cillian Murphy was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller drama Oppenheimer, which bagged top honours at the 96th Academy Awards.