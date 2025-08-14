Bipasha Basu revisits fangirl moment with Cristiano Ronaldo days after his engagement

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo announced his engagement to Georgina Rodríguez, actress Bipasha Basu shared a fangirl moment with the footballer.

The 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip showing her with Ronaldo on stage at the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in 2007.

The caption of the video reposted by Bipasha reads: “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo.”

Bipasha made headlines at the time after she was snapped with the football star in Lisbon, with many speculating that she kissed him. She was in a relationship with John Abraham at the time.

In a past interview, Bipasha opened up about the pictures circulating in the media. “Post that (the event), I met him at a party. He is very tall and there was too much noise and every time he had to talk, he had to bend down and talk to me,” she said.

The Portuguese football icon recently got engaged to model-turned-Netflix star Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of relationship. He announced the news on Monday.

Rodriguez first met him in 2016 while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their first public appearance as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram later that year.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcomed their daughter in November 2017. In October 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting twins. Rodriguez gave birth to the twins — a girl and a boy — in April 2022. However, the boy passed away shortly after birth, they said in an Instagram post.

Ronaldo, 40, has three other children — a son born in 2010 and twins born in 2017. Rodriguez, Ronaldo and all the children currently live together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.