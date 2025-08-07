Punjab Women’s Commission summons Karan Aujla, Honey Singh over ‘objectionable’ song lyrics

The Punjab State Commission of Women on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of alleged objectionable language used by singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh in their latest songs, directing police to investigate the matter, as per reports.

In letters addressed to the Punjab director general of police, the commission also summoned both artists to appear at its office on August 11, news agency PTI reported.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill stated the commission had received information about objectionable language used against women in the song MF Gabru by Karan Aujla and Millionaire by Yo Yo Honey Singh, which are currently circulating on social media platforms.

The commission asked the director general of police and a senior officer to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action. The officer handling the case has also been instructed to submit a status report and ensure the presence of the singers at the commissions office on August 11.

The commission’s letter to Punjab director general of police stated that the commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, may take suo motu cognisance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.

The panel takes such matters very seriously and is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women are safeguarded, the letter stated.

While Karan Aujla’s latest song MF Gabru was released earlier this month, Honey Singh’s Millionaire dropped in August last year.