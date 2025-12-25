MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prosenjit returns as Kakababu for a new adventure in ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’; teaser out

Also starring Aryann Bhowmik as Santu, the upcoming thriller directed by Chandrashish Ray is set to release on 23 January, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.12.25, 02:08 PM
Vijaynagar’er Hirey

Prosenjit Chatterjee in ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’ SVF

Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to reprise his role as archeologist-turned-adventurer Raja Roy Chowdhury aka Kakababu in the upcoming film Vijaynagar’er Hirey, directed by Chandrashish Ray.

Production banner SVF dropped the teaser for the upcoming film, set in Hampi, on Thursday. Based on Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel of the same name, the film is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser shows Kakababu at the archeological ruins of Hampi, accompanied by his nephew, Santu (Aryann Bhowmik), and Jojo (Pushan Dasgupta), to retrieve a mythical diamond believed to outshine the Kohinoor.

The film also stars Rajnandini Paul, Sreya Bhattacharya and Satyam Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

“Taking courage as a companion, Kakababu embarks on a new adventure… this time in search of the diamond of Vijayanagar! On January 23, meet him on the big screen,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

SVF’s Kakababu film franchise began with Srijit Mukherji’s 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. It was followed by Yeti Obhijaan (2017) and Kakababur Protyaborton (2022).

All three films, helmed by Srijit, starred Prosenjit in the titular role alongside Aryann Bhowmik’s Santu, Kakababu’s young nephew who accompanies him on all his adventures.

On the work front, Prosenjit last appeared in Subhrajit Mitra-directed period drama Devi Chowdhurani, which also stars Srabanti Chatterjee.

