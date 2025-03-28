Prosenjit Chatterjee turns showstopper for Kolkata fashion label at Lakme Fashion Week

Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week for Kolkata-based fashion label Roy Calcutta on Thursday.

Videos shared by Fashion Design Council of India on social media show Prosenjit walking the ramp in an embroidered black bandhgala jacket worn over a black kurta and a matching dhoti.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 62-year-old actor, who recently headlined the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, took to social media to thank the fashion house for the opportunity. “Cheers to @rabhisek @roy_calcutta_official for setting the stage on fire at Lakmé Fashion Week! Proud of your journey, your creativity, and the way you’re taking Bengal a step further on the national stage. Keep shining,” he wrote in his note.

Lakme Fashion Week, which kicked off on March 26, Thursday, saw Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turning showstopper for couturier Anamika Khanna. The CTRL actress strutted down the runway in a silver crop top, bedecked with chains and discs. Ananya paired the top with embroidered blue palazzos. Stacks of vintage bangles rounded off her look in a nod to Khanna’s ‘Silver Collar’ collection.

Sara Sengupta, daughter of celebrity couple Jisshu Sengupta and Nilanjana Sengupta, also walked the ramp for couturier Anamika Khanna. The 20-year-old shared photos from the event on her Instagram Story. Sara dazzled on the ramp in a black cut out dress laced with silver chains.

Among other Bollywood stars, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Karisma Kapoor also walked the ramp on Thursday.

Lakme Fashion Week is set to conclude on March 30.