Prosenjit Chatterjee plays a ruthless politician in latest teaser of ‘Khakee The Bengal Chapter’

Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to play a ruthless politician in Netflix’s latest crime thriller series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which premieres on the streamer on March 20. This is the second season of Neeraj Pandey’s acclaimed 2022 release, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

On Saturday, the streamer shared a 39-second-long teaser giving viewers a glimpse into Barun Roy, Prosenjit’s character on the show. Dressed in crisp white kurta-pyjama, along with a blue sleeveless jacket, Roy is seen addressing a large crowd at a political rally. In another scene, he advises Saswata Chatterjee’s character that it is important to maintain a clean image in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Party koi bhi ho, magar power mein sirf Barun Roy. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out 20 March, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on X.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement battles to maintain order.

The official synopsis on IMDb further elaborates: “After a respected officer's death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.”

The Netflix series marks the OTT debut for Jeet. The ensemble cast of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also includes Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner.