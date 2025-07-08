Prosenjit Chatterjee extends best wishes to ‘friend’ Smriti Irani for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Monday extended his best wishes to former Union minister Smriti Irani for her return to the screen after 25 years with the revival of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sharing the first-look teaser on social media, Prosenjit wrote, “25 saal baad.. ek silsila phir se shuru ho raha hai. Welcome back, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, yeh iconic comeback ke liye hum taiyaar hai!...all my best wishes to team #KSBKBT and my friend @smritiiraniofficial for this new journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-minute-10-second long video opens with a family of four seated at a roadside dhaba, nostalgically reacting to a clip of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi playing on a TV. They reminisce about how the show once brought families together at mealtimes. The scene then shifts to Smriti Irani, reprising her role as Tulsi Virani, watering a tulsi plant at home. She announces the much-awaited return of the beloved show after 25 years.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Golden era is back.” Another fan commented, “This is pure nostalgia.”

The iconic show, which originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008 and followed the lives of a prominent business family, is set to return in a new avatar on a digital platform.

Buzz around the comeback grew on Monday after a photo of Smriti Irani in a maroon saree began circulating on social media, with many calling it her first look from the reboot.

Amar Upadhyay returns as Mihir in the iconic show, which originally ran for over 1,800 episodes and celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3.

To celebrate 25 years since the show’s debut, Smriti Irani took to Instagram and wrote, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you.This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.”

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promises to preserve the essence of the original while incorporating a contemporary touch.

As per media reports, producer Ekta Kapoor previously shared in a statement that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aims to connect with a younger generation of viewers as well.

Alongside Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the new season will also see the return of original cast members Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on Star Plus from July 29 at 10.30pm and will also stream on JioHotstar.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, scheduled to hit theatres on July 11. Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was previously slated to hit theatres on June 20.