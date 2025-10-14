Prosenjit Chatterjee attends Netflix’s animated mythological series ‘Kurukshetra’ launch

Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee recently attended the launch event of Netflix’s first animated mythological series Kurukshetra, created by Kolkata-based Hi-Tech Animation Studio.

The 63-year-old actor lauded the effort put in by the animation team for the project that took nearly three years and over 250 artists, animators, designers and technicians to complete.

Created by Annu Sikka, the series premiered on October 10. The show is structured as a two-part saga of nine episodes each, revolving around the 18 days of the battle of Kurukshetra. It is produced by Tipping Point.

This series is designed not just for the Indian audiences but also for global viewers, offering a grand yet intimate portrayal of war, duty, betrayal, and inner conflict, the makers said in a statement. It focuses on 18 key warriors, with each episode exploring a different perspective and emotional journeys of the characters.

The story is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, who brings in a whiff of freshness in narration about a tale that has been told many times for centuries.

Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar has penned verses for the series, adding to the emotional and immersive retelling for today’s audience.

“Kuruksetra is more than just an animated series — it’s a vision realised,” said Subrata Roy, managing director of Hi-Tech Animation Studio. “It reﬂects the strength of Kolkata’s creative talent and the capability of Indian studios to deliver world-class storytelling. This project is a proud moment for our entire team.”

Based in Kolkata, Hi-Tech is an animation and VFX production house, which was founded in 2011. Since then, the studio has collaborated with brands like Sony Yay, Nickelodeon, and Byju’s.